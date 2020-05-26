Chile sees record COVID-19 cases as two ministers quarantine

SANTIAGO, May 26, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Chile registered a new high for

coronavirus cases on Monday, with nearly 5,000 infections in 24 hours,

including two ministers in President Sebastian Pinera’s government.

Health authorities announced 4,895 new infections in the South American

country and 43 deaths.

Public Works Minister Alfredo Moreno and Energy Minister Juan Carlos Jobet

said they were among those with the disease.

“I have been informed that the COVID-19 test I had a few days ago was

positive,” Moreno said on Twitter, adding that he had no symptoms so far.

The 63-year-old minister had placed himself in quarantine after one of his

staff tested positive.

Jobet also tested positive after starting to quarantine preventatively on

Saturday, “when he experienced mild symptoms, which could be associated with

the disease,” a statement from the Energy Ministry said.

The 44-year-old minister “has had no direct contact with President

Sebastian Pinera or other cabinet members in recent days,” the statement said,

without specifying how he became infected.

Three other ministers, who had self-quarantined after being in contact with

infected people, all tested negative and resumed work.

Chile suffered a surge in infections last week, prompting the government to

order the lockdown of Santiago.

The capital is the main focus of the pandemic in Chile, with 90 percent of

the country’s 74,000 cases.

Last week, the Senate was closed after three senators tested positive for

the coronavirus. Sessions were held by video conference.