DHAKA, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – A moderate earthquake jolted different parts of the county including the capital Dhaka tonight.

The earthquake was felt at 8:42 pm, a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) press release said.

The epicentre of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was in Kakching in the Manipur state of India, about 366 km North-East of the BMD Seismic Centre at Agargaon in the city.

No damage caused by the quake has been reported yet.