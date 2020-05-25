DUJ holds rally demanding salaries, benefits

DHAKA, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – Leaders of Dhaka Union of Journalists

(DUJ) today arranged a protest meeting and a procession demanding to

pay salaries, arrears and bonus and stop termination of journalists in

different media houses.

The DUJ held the protest meeting at SAARC Square in city’s

Kawranbazar area with its president Quddus Affrad in the chair, said a

press release.

In the meeting, the DUJ leaders expressed their sincere thanks to

the media houses owners those who paid salaries and Eid bonus before

the Eid festival. On the other hand, they denounced the media houses

owners those who did not pay salaries, arrears and bonus before the

festival of journalists during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also demanded restoration of the terminated journalists in

their respective media houses otherwise the DUJ will opt for tough

programmes to this end.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) former joint

secretary general Amiya Ghatak Pulak and DUJ publicity secretary

Asaduzzaman, among others, spoke. DUJ joint secretary Kahirul Alam

conducted it.

Later, a procession was brought out.