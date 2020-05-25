Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Ctg amid COVID-19 situation

CHATTOGRAM, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Fitr , the largest

religious festival of the Muslims was celebrated today in the Port city as

elsewhere in the district

amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

As per directives of the government’s health department, the Muslim

devotees offered Eid prayers in mosques in the city and the districts

maintaining physical distance, wearing masks and abiding by the health rules.

As per the guidelines of the Islamic Foundation and district

administrations, hand sanitizers were made available at the entrances of

every mosque. The devotees offered prayers maintaining at least three feet

distance from one another.

A total of 259 Eid congregations, including three at the Jamiatul Falah

Mosque (Eid jammats at the same venue with half an hour interval) were held

in the port city under the auspices of Chattogram Central Eid Jamaat

Committee (CCEJC) and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) respectively.

A large number of devotees participated in the Eid prayers maintaining

social distancing and prayed for divine blessing for the peace, prosperity

and stability of the country as well as relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chattogram metropolitan and district police sources said Eid-ul-Fitr

jamaats in the city and district were held peacefully maintaining physical

distance, wearing masks and abiding by the health rules.

The authority had taken adequate security measures by deploying sufficient

law enforcers at various strategic points in the city and districts.