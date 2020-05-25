Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Ctg amid COVID-19 situation

CHATTOGRAM, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Fitr , the largest
religious festival of the Muslims was celebrated today in the Port city as
elsewhere in the district
amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
As per directives of the government’s health department, the Muslim
devotees offered Eid prayers in mosques in the city and the districts
maintaining physical distance, wearing masks and abiding by the health rules.
As per the guidelines of the Islamic Foundation and district
administrations, hand sanitizers were made available at the entrances of
every mosque. The devotees offered prayers maintaining at least three feet
distance from one another.
A total of 259 Eid congregations, including three at the Jamiatul Falah
Mosque (Eid jammats at the same venue with half an hour interval) were held
in the port city under the auspices of Chattogram Central Eid Jamaat
Committee (CCEJC) and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) respectively.
A large number of devotees participated in the Eid prayers maintaining
social distancing and prayed for divine blessing for the peace, prosperity
and stability of the country as well as relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
Chattogram metropolitan and district police sources said Eid-ul-Fitr
jamaats in the city and district were held peacefully maintaining physical
distance, wearing masks and abiding by the health rules.
The authority had taken adequate security measures by deploying sufficient
law enforcers at various strategic points in the city and districts.