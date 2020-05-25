Sri Lanka cricket star held on drug charge

COLOMBO, May 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Sri Lankan police have detained

international cricketer Shehan Madushanka on a charge of possessing

heroin, officials said Monday.

Madushanka, 25, who took a hat-trick of wickets on his international

debut in 2018, was remanded in custody for two weeks by a magistrate.

He was carrying just over two grams of heroin when detained in the

town of Pannala on Sunday, a police official said.

Madushanka was stopped while driving with another person in a car

during a nationwide coronavirus curfew, police said.

The right-arm pace bowler took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his

one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20

matches against Bangladesh in 2018, but has not played an

international since due to injuries.

Sri Lanka is due to relax its curfew from Tuesday, but police have

arrested nearly 65,000 people for breaking the restrictions imposed on

March 20.