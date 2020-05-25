Holy Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in somber mood amid coronavirus pandemic

DHAKA, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, was celebrated today in a somber mood amid coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The festival was celebrated in line with the government’s directives including maintaining physical distancing, avoiding mass gathering and abiding by the health rules as the country, like other world states, is at risk of the fatal COVID-19 outbreak.

The Eid was celebrated with due solemnity, fervor and gaiety as the holy Ramadan, the month of fasting and abstinence, came to an end and the people remained themselves confined in houses after offering Eid prayers to the nearest mosques in their vicinities.

The very auspicious occasion began with the sighting of the Shawwal moon last night and reached the climax this morning amid offering the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers by millions from all strata of life at mosques in the capital and elsewhere across the country.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning “festival of breaking the fast”. The festival marks an end to the Muslims fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy Ramadan.

On the Eid day morning, Muslims gather at mosques and prayer venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other. The festival is usually celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets. Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called “Salami” from their elders, relatives and

well-wishers.

The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and of giving thanks to Allah for helping people complete their month-long spiritual fasting. Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones.

But, this year, the Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in a somber manner as the government has imposed a strict restriction on all social gatherings and urged the devotees to celebrate the Eid with only family members indoors instead of visiting relatives’ houses and

outing around in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday issued a 14-point instruction for Muslim devotees and mosque committees in observance of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

It called upon the city dwellers to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with family members at home and advised all to refrain from visiting relatives, neighbours, and entertainment spots in the city in a bid to contain the spread of the lethal virus.

The instruction also said devotees would have to perform ablution from home before reaching Eid prayers, instead of using ablution room of the mosques.

Earlier, on May 14, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued a circular asking the authorities concerned to hold Jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr at nearby mosques instead of Eidgahs or open spaces aiming to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The authorities concerned also urged the Muslim devotees not to hug each other after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, which is the common scenario of the Eid festival.

In line with the government directives, Dhaka north and south city corporations decided not to hold any Eid jamaat (congregation) on open spaces, including at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises, in the capital.

Besides, the historic Eid jamaat at the Sholakia Maidan in Kishoreganj has also been cancelled this year amid the COVID-19 situation.

However, five Eid jamaats were held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque today like every year, according to Islamic Foundation.

The first Eid jamaat was held at 7 am followed by other four congregations at the same venue to help the devotees perform Eid prayers maintaining the social distancing and health guidelines properly.

The second, third, fourth and fifth Jamaats were held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10.45 am respectively while separate Khatibs of the national mosque conducted those.

President M Abdul Hamid today offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with his family members and some senior officials at Bangabhaban Durbar Hall.

President’s Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS that the head of the state offered prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of Muslims, with his family members and some important officials at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

The Eid jamaat (congregation) was held at 9:30 am. Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Like other mosques throughout the country, special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of the fatal COVID-19, also wishing early recovery of the infected ones throughout the country as well as across the world.

Doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

After the prayers, President Hamid spent time with his family members at the Presidential palace.

On the occasion, Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other private TV channels are airing special programmes.