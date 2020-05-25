President urges affluent to stand by poor in crisis

DHAKA, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today urged the rich

people of the society to stand by the poor as their level best in this tough

time triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and super cyclone ‘Amphan’ that

hit Bangladesh coastlines recently.

In his speech on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious

festival of Muslim Ummah, the President said, “In times of disaster, I urge

rich and affluent people to stand by the poor and recently cyclone-affected

people in south-western region of the country.”

He expressed his profound sorrow and sympathy at the loss of lives due to

COVID-19 outbreak as well as damages from the cyclone ‘Apmhan’ and also

prayed for the early recovery of the victims.

The head of the state called upon countrymen to celebrate Eid festival

maintaining health rules and social distancing with utmost caution.

“The Eid-ul-Fitr of this year is being celebrated in a different situation

due to outbreak of COVID-19 . . . So stay sound and try to keep others well,”

he added.

Referring to prevailing lethal coronavirus outbreak, the President said,

“Bangladesh is celebrating Eid at the time, when the world is plagued by the

deadly COVID-19 virus. Besides, the coronavirus infection is on the rise

throughout the country. At this time, it is very important to perform proper

normal duties to prevent any virus like situation.”

While enjoying Eid, Abdul Hamid advised countrymen not to do anything that

could bring danger to ourselves and others and follow the health rules and

encourage others to pursue the hygienic rules as well.

The President said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the main religious festivals of

the Muslim. Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long

fasting and practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is

spread out amongst all and in all parts of the villages, Bengal and in the

whole world,”

He said the city dwellers return to their beloved kith and kin in their

respective village homes while the people irrespective of their classes and

professions offer prayers standing side by side and share the joys with each

other.

“The Eid develops bond of harmony, amity and unity among all . . . Let the

teaching of Eid-ul- Fitr spread among all and help build prosperous

Bangladesh,” the President said.

He said Islam is a religion of peace and welfare and “there is no place

for hatred, violence and localism in Islam. It upholds the spirit of human

values, mutual coexistence, absolute tolerance and equality”.

The head of the state asked all to spread the novel message and ideals of

the Islam amongst all.

“Let the underlying meaning of Islam spread as guide to the liberation of

humanity . . . May the world be filled with peace and amity,” hoped the

President.