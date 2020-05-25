Rajshahi’s main Eid congregation held at Dargah Mosque

RAJSHAHI, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – The main jamaat (congregation) for holy Eid-

ul-Fitr prayers in Rajshahi city was held at Hazrat Shah Makhdum (r) Dargah

Mosque at 8 am through complying with the government directives amid the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pesh Imam and Khatib of the mosque Mawlana Mustafizur Rahman conducted the

Eid prayers.

This year, the city’s main Eid congregation was not held at the conventional

Hazrat Shah Makhdum Central Eidgah for the first time in its history due to

the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The second one was held at the same mosque at 9am. Assistant Imam of the

mosque Hafrez Rajaul Karim conducted the jamaat.

Shariful Islam, Member of Hazrat Shah Mukhdum Dargah Trustee Board, said

they took adequate preparations for holding the today’s Eid-jammat through

complying with the government directives properly amid the present adverse

situation.

Some other big Eid jamaats in the city were held at Rajshahi University

Central Jame Mosque, RUET Central Jame Mosque, Hatemkha Jame Mosque, Shalbagan

Jame Mosque, Police Line Jame Mosque, Mahisbathan Jame Mosque and Upashahar

Jame Mosque.

Thousands of musallis at the end of Eid jamaats offered special munajats

seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of departed souls particularly

their near and dear ones, continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the

country and as well as greater welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Hamidul Haque had issued nine-

point government directives relating to holding the Eid-congregations through

maintaining social distancing and other protective measures to stem the Covid-

19 spread.

He said need-based steps were taken so that all the mosque committees

arranged Eid-jamaat through complying with the directives in the greater

interest of the public in general.

Side by side with the district administration, all the government entities

concerned including Islamic Foundation worked hard to this end, he added.