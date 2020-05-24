President mourns death of ex-AL lawmaker Mokbul Hossain

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed
profound shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League (AL) Advisory
Council Member and former lawmaker Alhaj Mokbul Hossain.
In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal
peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved
family.
An elected member of parliament (MP) from Dhaka’s
Mohammadpur-Dhanmondi constituency in 1996, Mokbul Hossain breathed
his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka tonight.