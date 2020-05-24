President mourns death of ex-AL lawmaker Mokbul Hossain

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed

profound shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League (AL) Advisory

Council Member and former lawmaker Alhaj Mokbul Hossain.

In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal

peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved

family.

An elected member of parliament (MP) from Dhaka’s

Mohammadpur-Dhanmondi constituency in 1996, Mokbul Hossain breathed

his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka tonight.