President to offer Eid prayers at Bangabhaban tomorrow due to Covid-19 outbreak

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid will offer his Eid-ul-

Fitr prayers along with his family members and some senior officials at

Bangabhaban Durbar Hall tomorrow morning.

Against the backdrop of ongoing global crisis due to the pandemic COVID-19

(Coronavirus) outbreak, the traditional Eid prayers with the spontaneous

participation of people from all walks of life in capital’s National Eidgah

Maidan has been cancelled for tomorrow.

President’s Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS that the head

of the state will say his Eid prayers with his family members and some senior

officials at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 9:30 am.

“The Eid jamaat (congregation) will be held at 9:30 am. Pesh Imam of

Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir will conduct the Eid

prayers,” he added.

A special munajat will be offered seeking divine blessings for peace and

progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Special doa will be also offered seeking for the eternal peace of the

departed souls of those who died of fatal COVID-19 diseases and also wishing

for the early recovery of the Corona patients throughout the country.

After the prayers, there would be no exchange of Eid greetings in the

changed situation, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.