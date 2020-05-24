Five dead in blast during Somalia Eid festivities: police

MOGADISHU, May 24, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – At least five people were killed

and more than 20 injured Sunday in Somalia in a blast during

festivities to mark the Eid al-Fitr festival.

“The initial information we have received indicates the dead bodies

of five people were collected from the scene of the blast and more

than twenty others have been wounded,” police officer Mohamed Muktar

told AFP by phone from Baidoa, about 250 kilometres (150 miles) west

of the capital Mogadishu.

The cause of the explosion was unclear.

“The number of wounded people is over 20 including women and

children, so that death toll could increase because some of these

people are seriously wounded,” Muktar added.

Witness Mohamud Ibrahim said the crowd had been dancing and singing

when the blast occurred.

“I’m not an expert but I think there was a roadside bomb involved,

the blast was huge and it caused casualties more than a grenade may

cause,” he said, also speaking by phone.

Another witness, Abdi Hassan, said people had gathered at the spot

on both Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the Eid festivities, especially

dancing.

“How can someone shed the blood of innocent civilians when they

have been enjoying their Eid festival.

“These perpetrators whoever they are have turned their happiness

into sadness,” Hassan said.

The Muslim world is celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival which

marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, was driven out of Mogadishu in

2011 and lost most of its strongholds, but still controls vast swathes

of the countryside.

Its militants have vowed to overthrow the internationally-backed

government in Mogadishu and still carry out attacks including suicide

bombings against government and international targets.

In 2013 and 2016 the group launched deadly attacks on beachfront

restaurants in Mogadishu.