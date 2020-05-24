Quader urges people to pay respect to poet Nazrul

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul

Quader today urged the countrymen to recall National Poet Kazi Nazrul

Islam showing respect to his memories.

He came up the call issuing a message today on the 121st birth

anniversary of Nazrul to be observed tomorrow.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Kazi

Nazrul Islam is familiar with the Bangla literature as a poet of love,

rebel and equity, while his keen writings raised voice against unfair

and injustice.

The rebel poet always welcomed the triumph of humanity standing

against prejudice, fanaticism and communalism, he said.

The AL general secretary said the birthday of the poet of humanity

comes in such a time when the entire world in a crisis due to

coronavirus pandemic.

So, he said, no formal function is taken to celebrate the birthday

of the poet.