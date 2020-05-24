Govt continues relief distribution amid COVID-19 crisis

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – The government is continuing relief
distribution across the country as part of its humanitarian assistance
to mitigate people’s sufferings in the wake of the coronavirus
pandemic.
According to the information received from the district
administrations of 64 districts, as of Saturday, a total of 1,82,067
tonnes of rice has been allocated as relief and of the volume,
1,62,193 tonnes was distributed among about 5.86 crore people of about
1.30 crore families across the country, said an official handout
today.
The government has so far allocated Taka 105 crore for distributing
in cash as relief.
Of the total amount, over Taka 69.10 crore has been allocated among
about 3.66 crore people of over 77.25 lakh families across the
country.
Besides, Taka 22.34 crore was allocated for distributing in cash as
baby food aid while over Taka 17.75 crore has already been distributed
among over 11.75 people of about 5.59 families across the country.