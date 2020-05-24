Govt continues relief distribution amid COVID-19 crisis

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – The government is continuing relief

distribution across the country as part of its humanitarian assistance

to mitigate people’s sufferings in the wake of the coronavirus

pandemic.

According to the information received from the district

administrations of 64 districts, as of Saturday, a total of 1,82,067

tonnes of rice has been allocated as relief and of the volume,

1,62,193 tonnes was distributed among about 5.86 crore people of about

1.30 crore families across the country, said an official handout

today.

The government has so far allocated Taka 105 crore for distributing

in cash as relief.

Of the total amount, over Taka 69.10 crore has been allocated among

about 3.66 crore people of over 77.25 lakh families across the

country.

Besides, Taka 22.34 crore was allocated for distributing in cash as

baby food aid while over Taka 17.75 crore has already been distributed

among over 11.75 people of about 5.59 families across the country.