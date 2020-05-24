President greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – Greeting the countrymen as well as the Muslims

across the world on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, President M Abdul Hamid

today urged the society’s affluent quarter to stand by the poor in this tough

time of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a message on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of

the Muslim Ummah, the President called upon countrymen to celebrate the Eid

festival maintaining health rules and social distancing with utmost caution.

“The Eid-ul-Fitr of this year is being celebrated in a different situation

due to outbreak of COVID-19 . . . Stay sound and try to keep others well –

would be the expectation of this year’s Eid celebration” he said.

Abdul Hamid said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the main religious festivals of

the Muslims. Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long

fasting and practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is

spread out amongst all and in all parts of the villages, Bengal and in the

whole world,”

He said the city dwellers return to their beloved kith and kin in their

respective village homes while the people irrespective of their classes and

professions offer prayers standing side by side and share the joys with each

other.

“The Eid develops bond of harmony, amity and unity among all . . . Let the

teaching of Eid-ul- Fitr spread among all and build prosperous Bangladesh,”

the President hoped.

He said Islam is a religion of peace and welfare and “there is no place for

hatred, violence and localism in Islam. It upholds the spirit of human

values, mutual coexistence, absolute tolerance and equality”.

The head of the state asked all to spread the novel message and ideals of

the Islam amongst all.

“Let the underlying meaning of Islam spread as guide to the liberation of

humanity . . . May the world be filled with peace and

amity,” hoped the President.