President greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – Greeting the countrymen as well as the Muslims
across the world on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, President M Abdul Hamid
today urged the society’s affluent quarter to stand by the poor in this tough
time of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a message on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of
the Muslim Ummah, the President called upon countrymen to celebrate the Eid
festival maintaining health rules and social distancing with utmost caution.
“The Eid-ul-Fitr of this year is being celebrated in a different situation
due to outbreak of COVID-19 . . . Stay sound and try to keep others well –
would be the expectation of this year’s Eid celebration” he said.
Abdul Hamid said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the main religious festivals of
the Muslims. Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long
fasting and practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is
spread out amongst all and in all parts of the villages, Bengal and in the
whole world,”
He said the city dwellers return to their beloved kith and kin in their
respective village homes while the people irrespective of their classes and
professions offer prayers standing side by side and share the joys with each
other.
“The Eid develops bond of harmony, amity and unity among all . . . Let the
teaching of Eid-ul- Fitr spread among all and build prosperous Bangladesh,”
the President hoped.
He said Islam is a religion of peace and welfare and “there is no place for
hatred, violence and localism in Islam. It upholds the spirit of human
values, mutual coexistence, absolute tolerance and equality”.
The head of the state asked all to spread the novel message and ideals of
the Islam amongst all.
“Let the underlying meaning of Islam spread as guide to the liberation of
humanity . . . May the world be filled with peace and
amity,” hoped the President.