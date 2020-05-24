Tamim’s popular live show ends after enthralling fans

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS)- ‘Tamim Iqbal’s Live Show’ that garnered huge

popularity came to an end on Saturday night after the Bangladesh ODI skipper

joined three senior players-Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim and

Mahmudullah Riyad in its last episode.

Tamim also invited Shakib Al Hasan to join the last episode of the show

that was aired live on Tamim’s facebook page and Youtube channel to make it

remarkable as the fans never got an opportunity to see the ‘Feb 5′ of the

country’s cricket all together in any programme.

Shakib Al Hasan, who is now in the USA, turned down the offer, citing his

personal matters.

“Our last episode will be aired on Saturday. Many asked me when Shakib will

appear in my show. So I contacted Shakib 10/12 days ago because I wanted five

of us to present in the last show. But Shakib said due to his personal

affair, he can’t be with us,” Tamim said at the last episode.

The show gave the fans some delightful moments over the past three weeks

amid countrywide unofficial shutdown.

Considered as one of the best batsmen in the country, opener Tamim has

brought different guests for each episode.

Streaming the first two sessions with wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur

Rahim and Mahmudullah in Instagram respectively, Tamim moved the show to his

facebook and Youtube channel where his predecessor Mashrafe Bin Mortaza,

pacers Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain, Test captain Mominul Haque,

swashbuckling batsmen Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das made appearances and shared

some lighthearted moments.

In one episode three former Bangladesh skippers Khaled Mahmud, Habibul

Bashar and Naimur Rahman Durjoy came in as guests and made the viewers’

travel to the past of Bangladesh cricket sharing different stories.

Tamim’s another show featured three former captains — Akram Khan,

Minhajul Abedin Nannu and Khaled Masud Pilot, while legendary Pakistan fast

bowler Wasim Akram joined the trio as a special guest.

Meanwhile four other foreign cricketers joined Tamim’ unique show,

starting with former South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis. Later Indian

batting sensation Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli graced the programme

before New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson appeared in the show.