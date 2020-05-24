Bumper Boro rice production likely in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – The excellent yield rate of Boro rice

achieved after harvesting 50 percent of the crop so far indicates its bumper

production in all five districts of Rangpur agriculture region this season.

Talking to BSS, officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)

said harvesting of Boro rice continues in full swing with excellent yield

rate in the region.

Meanwhile, many farmers expressed happiness over the launching of the

official Boro paddy and rice procurement drive at Taka 26 per kg for paddy,

Taka 36 per kg for boiled rice and Tak 35 per kg for non-boiled (atap) rice.

The DAE officials said a target of producing over 21.76 lakh tonnes of

clean Boro rice (32.64 lakh tonnes of paddy) was fixed from 5,03,450 hectares

of land for Rangpur region during this Rabi season.

However, the farmers finally cultivated the crop on 5,00,370 hectares of

land with a shortfall by only 3,080 hectares of land or around 0.39 percent

than the fixed farming target this time.

“The super cyclonic storm Amphan caused water-logging on only 1,093

hectares of land of Boro crop in the region without causing major damage,”

Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Muhammad Ali

told BSS today.

Meanwhile, the farmers have already harvested Boro rice on 2,50,782

hectares of land producing 10,48,269 tonnes of clean rice with an excellent

average yield rate of 4.18 tonnes per hectare.

“We are expecting to achieve the fixed production target of Boro rice

despite a little shortfall in the farming target in the region where 1,65,800

farm-labourers are engaged in harvesting the crop,” Ali said.

The farmers are utilising 124 combined harvester machines for harvesting

Boro paddy of one acre of land using one machine in an hour spending Taka

3,000 against Taka 6,000 for the same purpose on one acre of land by engaging

labourers.

“The government through the DAE has distributed the combined harvester

machines at Taka 14 lakh per unit against the real price of Taka 28 lakh at

50 percent subsidized rates,” Ali said.

Besides, the farmers are easily harvesting Boro rice using 240 reaper

machines in the region.

“The field level DAE officials and experts extended assistance to the

farmers and provided latest technologies to make the Boro rice cultivation

programme a success,” Ali added.

Talking to BSS, farmers Zaved Ali, Helal Mian, Ekramul Haque, Ariful Haque

Batul and Manik Miah of different villages in Rangpur said they have

cultivated Boro rice on two to four acres of land each this season.

They have already completed harvesting of their cultivated Boro rice on 50

percent of their cropland and got a bumper output.

“I have cultivated Boro rice on 3.50 acres of land and completed harvesting

on two acres and got an excellent yield rate,” said farmer Batul, hoping that

he would get a super bumper production of the crop.

The farmers also hoped to complete the harvesting process by the next

month and get 85 mounds of Boro crop on an average in terms of paddy per acre

of land if the weather remains favourable.