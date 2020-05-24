Rajshahi’s main Eid congregation at Dargah Mosque at 8 am

RAJSHAHI, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – The main jamaat (congregation) for holy Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Rajshahi city will be held at Hazrat Shah Makhdum (r) Dargah Mosque at 8 am through complying with the government directives amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pesh Imam and Khatib of the mosque Mawlana Mustafizur Rahman will conduct the Eid jamaat.

This year, the city’s main Eid congregation will not be held at the conventional Hazrat Shah Makhdum Central Eidgah due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The second one will be held at the same mosque at 9am. Assistant Imam of the mosque Hafrez Rajaul Karim will conduct the jamaat.

Shariful Islam, Member of Hazrat Shah Mukhdum Dargah Trustee Board, said they are taking preparations for holding the tomorrow’s Eid-jammat through complying with the government directives properly amid the present adverse situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Hamidul Haque issued nine-point government directives relating to holding the Eid-congregations through maintaining social distancing and other protective measures to stem the Covid-19 spread.

He said need-based steps were taken so that all the mosque committees arrange Eid-jamaat through complying with the directives in the greater interest of the public in general.

Side by side with the district administration, all the government entities concerned including Islamic Foundation are working relentlessly to this end, he added.