29 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Twenty-nine more people were tested

positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in

Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the new 29 infected patients were reported

after diagnosing 376 samples at the two laboratories in Rangpur

division today.

Of them, 10 patients of Gaibandha, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and

Kurigram were reported positive after testing 188 samples at the

COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur

today.

“They include four of Gaibandha, three of Rangpur, a Nurse of

Lalmonirhat, two of Kurigram districts,” Chief of Divisional

Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC

Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu told BSS tonight.

Meanwhile, 19 new infected patients were reported after diagnosing

188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical

College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 19 new cases included 10 of three upazilas in Thakurgaon, five

of three upazilas in Panchagarh, three of two upazilas in Nilphamari

districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS

tonight.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur

division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients

rose to 760 as 29 new patients were reported in Rangpur division

today.

“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at

340 in Rangpur, 37 in Panchagarh, 78 in Nilphamari, 30 in Lalmonirhat,

60 in Kurigram, 61 in Thakurgaon, 121 in Dinajpur and 33 Gaibandha

districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.