29 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Twenty-nine more people were tested
positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in
Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.
Health officials said the new 29 infected patients were reported
after diagnosing 376 samples at the two laboratories in Rangpur
division today.
Of them, 10 patients of Gaibandha, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and
Kurigram were reported positive after testing 188 samples at the
COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur
today.
“They include four of Gaibandha, three of Rangpur, a Nurse of
Lalmonirhat, two of Kurigram districts,” Chief of Divisional
Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC
Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu told BSS tonight.
Meanwhile, 19 new infected patients were reported after diagnosing
188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical
College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.
“The 19 new cases included 10 of three upazilas in Thakurgaon, five
of three upazilas in Panchagarh, three of two upazilas in Nilphamari
districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS
tonight.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur
division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients
rose to 760 as 29 new patients were reported in Rangpur division
today.
“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at
340 in Rangpur, 37 in Panchagarh, 78 in Nilphamari, 30 in Lalmonirhat,
60 in Kurigram, 61 in Thakurgaon, 121 in Dinajpur and 33 Gaibandha
districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.