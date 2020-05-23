DU decode genome sequence of five Covid-19 samples

DHAKA, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) authorities have

successfully decoded genome sequences of five covid-19 samples.

The project was done with five samples of Covid-19, reserved by the

Laboratory of university’s Advanced Research in Science Centre (ARSC),

said a press release today signed by Dr Sharif Akhtaruzzaman,

Professor at the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department.

It has done as part of the project which was taken for genome

sequencing of coronavirus by the Corona Response Technical Committee

of the university.

They will gradually decode 100 different Covid-19 patients from

selected areas of the country, read the release.

The sequence data was collected from the international storehouse of

influenza “Global Initiative of Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID)”.

Under the project, they will also decode the genome sequences of

those Covid-19 patients who will be re-infected by the virus.