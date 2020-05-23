DU decode genome sequence of five Covid-19 samples

DHAKA, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) authorities have
successfully decoded genome sequences of five covid-19 samples.
The project was done with five samples of Covid-19, reserved by the
Laboratory of university’s Advanced Research in Science Centre (ARSC),
said a press release today signed by Dr Sharif Akhtaruzzaman,
Professor at the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department.
It has done as part of the project which was taken for genome
sequencing of coronavirus by the Corona Response Technical Committee
of the university.
They will gradually decode 100 different Covid-19 patients from
selected areas of the country, read the release.
The sequence data was collected from the international storehouse of
influenza “Global Initiative of Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID)”.
Under the project, they will also decode the genome sequences of
those Covid-19 patients who will be re-infected by the virus.