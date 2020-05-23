PM to address nation tomorrow on Eid-ul-Fitr

DHAKA, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the

nation tomorrow evening on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious

festival of the Muslims.

“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm tomorrow,” PM’s

Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as

well as private TV channels and radio stations.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the Shawwal

moon was not sighted in Bangladesh sky today.

The National Moon Sighting Committee at a meeting made this announcement

this evening.