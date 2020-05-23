PM to address nation tomorrow on Eid-ul-Fitr

DHAKA, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the
nation tomorrow evening on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious
festival of the Muslims.
“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm tomorrow,” PM’s
Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.
Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as
well as private TV channels and radio stations.
Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the Shawwal
moon was not sighted in Bangladesh sky today.
The National Moon Sighting Committee at a meeting made this announcement
this evening.