Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Monday

DHAKA, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the

greatest religious festivals of Muslims, will be celebrated on Monday

as moon of the Shawwal month of 1441 Hijri was not sighted in the sky

of the country today.

“The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Monday ,Insha’Allah, as

the moon of Shawwal month of 1441 Hijri was not sighted today in the

skyline of the country,” Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam

told a briefing at the conference room of Islamic Foundation at Baitul

Mokarram National Mosque here this evening.

He said the National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at

its meeting this evening after evaluating data and reports from all

the district administrations, offices of Islamic Foundation,

Bangladesh Meteorological Department and Space Research and Remote

Sensing Organisation.

Earlier, Nurul Islam presided over the National Moon Sighting

Committee meeting at the conference room of Islamic Foundation in the

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here after Maghrib prayers.

Eid-ul-Fitr is Arabic word meaning “festival of breaking of the

fast”. The festival marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims abstain from

eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy Ramadan.

On the Eid day morning, Muslims gather at mosques and prayer venues

to perform Eid prayers and greet each other. The festival is

celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and

sharing sweets.

Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash

gifts called “Salami” from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.

The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and of giving thanks

to Allah for helping people to complete their month-long spiritual

fasting. Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate

ones.

But, this year, the Eid-ul-Fitr is going to be celebrated in a

different outlook as the government has imposed a strict restriction

on all the social gathering and urged the Muslim devotees to celebrate

the Eid with only family members indoors instead of visiting

relatives’ houses and outing around in the awake of the global

COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday issued a 14-point

instruction for Muslim devotees and mosque committees in observance of

the Eid-ul-Fitr.

It called upon the city dwellers to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with

family members at home and advised all to refrain from visiting

relatives, neighbours, and entertainment spots in the city in a bid to

contain the spread of coronavirus.

The instruction also said devotees would have to perform ablution

from home before coming for Eid prayers, instead of using ablution

room of the mosques.

Earlier, on May 14, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued a

circular asking the authorities concerned to hold Eid Jamaat of the

Eid-ul-Fitr at nearby mosques instead of Eidgahs or open space aiming

to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The minister also urged the Muslim devotees not to hug each other

after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, which is the common scenario of the Eid

festival to exchange greetings.

In line with the government directives, Dhaka north and south city

corporation decided not to hold any Eid jamaat on the open spaces,

including at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises, in the

city.

Besides, the historic Eid jamaat at the Sholakia Maidan in

Kishoreganj has also been suspended this year amid the COVID-19

situation.

However, five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram

National Mosque like every year, according to Islamic Foundation.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7 am on the Eid day while it

will be followed by other four congregations at the same venue to help

the devotees perform Eid prayers maintaining the social distancing and

health guidelines properly.

The second, third, fourth and fifth Jamaats will be held at 8 am, 9

am, 10 am and 10.45 am respectively while separate Khatibs of the

national mosque will conduct the Eid jamaats.