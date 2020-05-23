Quader urges all to follow health rules during Eid

DHAKA, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged all to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr following health guidelines to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission and check deaths from the disease.
“Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslim Ummah, is approaching amid a different reality. The gatherings of people in shopping malls and other places is now a matter of concern,” he told a video message issued from his official residence here.
Calling upon the Muslims to celebrate Eid at their respective places, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said: “Follow the instructions of the Religious Affairs Ministry regarding Eid jamaat. You should be aware so that the joy of Eid does not turn into a matter of sorrow.”
He asked the people not to be desperate in going homes ahead of Eid, saying the home-goers are taking various tactics on the way to their homes to avoid police patrolling.
“You must remember that although you would be able to dodge eyes of police, there is no way to avoid coronavirus infections or deaths,” Quader added.
Considering the post-COVID-19 economic reality, he said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various measures to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people.
“Now, we have to save ourselves. We must follow health guidelines. As a nation, any divide and indiscipline among us would help coronavirus be destructive,” he said.
Quader said there is no alternative to taking balanced initiatives to go forward in the competitive markets in needs of lives and livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Protecting lives is our top priority and that’s why we must continue to save the lives of people…the AL government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, continues its efforts to do so,” he added.
The AL general secretary said as a lighthouse of humanity, the prime minister always remains beside the country’s people. “We must fight coronavirus with courage and morale and we must win, Insha-Allah,” he added.
Noting that the government would continue the works of development projects in full-swing after Eid-ul-Fitr, he said the construction work of Padma Bridge project is underway amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River, Metro Rail and Elevated Expressway are going in limited scales, the road transport minister said.
He asked the AL leaders and activists to stand by the coronavirus affected people and cyclone victims during the Eid-ul-Fitr.