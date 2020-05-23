3,032 mosques get PM’s financial aid in Natore

NATORE, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – A sum of Taka 1.5160 crore, offered by the

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been distributed among 3,032 mosques in

Natore.

Each of the mosques got Taka 5,000 to meet their daily expenses in the

wake of coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.

The cash amount, obtained from the grant, was handed over to the

representatives of the management committees of the concerned mosques in

Natore Sadar and Naldanga upazilas at the conference room of the deputy

commissioner (DC) today.

Besides, other five upazilas of the district also received grants from the

office of the concerned Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

Member of Parliament (MP) from Natore-2 Shafiqul Islam Shimul was present

in the cheque distribution programme as the chief guest.

Superintendent of Police Liton Kumar Saha and Mayor of Natore Municipality

Uma Chowdhury were present as special guests on the occasion while Deputy

Commissioner Md Shahriaz presided over it.