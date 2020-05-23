3,032 mosques get PM’s financial aid in Natore

NATORE, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – A sum of Taka 1.5160 crore, offered by the
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been distributed among 3,032 mosques in
Natore.
Each of the mosques got Taka 5,000 to meet their daily expenses in the
wake of coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.
The cash amount, obtained from the grant, was handed over to the
representatives of the management committees of the concerned mosques in
Natore Sadar and Naldanga upazilas at the conference room of the deputy
commissioner (DC) today.
Besides, other five upazilas of the district also received grants from the
office of the concerned Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).
Member of Parliament (MP) from Natore-2 Shafiqul Islam Shimul was present
in the cheque distribution programme as the chief guest.
Superintendent of Police Liton Kumar Saha and Mayor of Natore Municipality
Uma Chowdhury were present as special guests on the occasion while Deputy
Commissioner Md Shahriaz presided over it.