MP Momtaj distributes Eid gifts among AL workers in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, May 23, 2020 – Momtaj Begum, MP from Manikganj-2 constituency, distributed 2,500 packets of foodstuffs among the activists of Awami League and its front organizations on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

She distributed the foodstuffs on Friday on Singair Upazila premises, at her resident Joymontop and Gobindol Natun Bazzar. Foodstuffs were also distributed among the activists of Awami League and its front organizations of all 11unions of Singair, 14 unions of Harirampur and three unions of sadar upazila through representatives.

The foodstuffs included fine rice, sugar, biscuits, powder milk, edible oil and vermicelli.