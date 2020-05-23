Army provides foodstuffs to distressed families in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Army distributed foodstuffs
among 325 orphans, jobless, distressed and needy families of the district on
Friday from its own resources as humanitarian support.
The food items were distributed in a well-organized manner strictly
maintaining physical distance and health directives of the government to
prevent community transmission of COVID-19 at two separate informal functions
held at Nilphamari and Saidpur town.
The 18 Medium Regiment Artillery Unit of Kholahati Cantonment distributed
the foodstuffs among 40 orphan children and 160 jobless, distressed, helpless
families on Rabeya Balika Biddya Niketon premises in Nilphamari district
town.
Major Irfan Karim distributed a sac containing foodstuffs including
aromatic rice, pulse, powdered milk, vermicelli, sugar, semolina, potato and
various spices required for cooking food.
Lieutenant Tanzim Ahmed Shakil, Sergeant Jasim and other members of the
unit were present.
Besides, Lieutenant Colonel Arif of Kholahati Cantonment distributed
similar foodstuffs among other 125 jobless, distressed, helpless and needy
families at an informal function held at Saidpur upazila town of the
district.
Captain Ehsan, Warrant Officer Ali Hossain, Corporal Jahangir Alam and
other members of the unit were present.
On the occasions, the Army officials briefly informed the people about the
nature and severity of COVID-19 and called for maintaining physical distance,
abiding by the health directives and staying at home to prevent spread of the
deadly virus.
After getting the foodstuffs, a number of beneficiaries thanked Bangladesh
Army for standing beside them and working relentlessly round the clock to
save the people from the COVID-19 pandemic.