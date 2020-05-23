Army provides foodstuffs to distressed families in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Army distributed foodstuffs

among 325 orphans, jobless, distressed and needy families of the district on

Friday from its own resources as humanitarian support.

The food items were distributed in a well-organized manner strictly

maintaining physical distance and health directives of the government to

prevent community transmission of COVID-19 at two separate informal functions

held at Nilphamari and Saidpur town.

The 18 Medium Regiment Artillery Unit of Kholahati Cantonment distributed

the foodstuffs among 40 orphan children and 160 jobless, distressed, helpless

families on Rabeya Balika Biddya Niketon premises in Nilphamari district

town.

Major Irfan Karim distributed a sac containing foodstuffs including

aromatic rice, pulse, powdered milk, vermicelli, sugar, semolina, potato and

various spices required for cooking food.

Lieutenant Tanzim Ahmed Shakil, Sergeant Jasim and other members of the

unit were present.

Besides, Lieutenant Colonel Arif of Kholahati Cantonment distributed

similar foodstuffs among other 125 jobless, distressed, helpless and needy

families at an informal function held at Saidpur upazila town of the

district.

Captain Ehsan, Warrant Officer Ali Hossain, Corporal Jahangir Alam and

other members of the unit were present.

On the occasions, the Army officials briefly informed the people about the

nature and severity of COVID-19 and called for maintaining physical distance,

abiding by the health directives and staying at home to prevent spread of the

deadly virus.

After getting the foodstuffs, a number of beneficiaries thanked Bangladesh

Army for standing beside them and working relentlessly round the clock to

save the people from the COVID-19 pandemic.