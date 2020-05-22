5,090 mosques to get Tk 2.54 crore in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – The distribution of grant of over
Taka 2.54 crore allocated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for 5,090
mosques of Rangpur district began today in the wake of the coronavirus
pandemic.
Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan launched the distribution
process of cheques for Taka 5,000 to each mosque in an informal
ceremony held maintaining physical distance at his office today.
Divisional Director of the Islamic Foundation for Rangpur division
Md. Mohiuddin Chowdhury along with some cheques recipient Imams of
different mosques of the district attended the ceremony.