5,090 mosques to get Tk 2.54 crore in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – The distribution of grant of over

Taka 2.54 crore allocated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for 5,090

mosques of Rangpur district began today in the wake of the coronavirus

pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan launched the distribution

process of cheques for Taka 5,000 to each mosque in an informal

ceremony held maintaining physical distance at his office today.

Divisional Director of the Islamic Foundation for Rangpur division

Md. Mohiuddin Chowdhury along with some cheques recipient Imams of

different mosques of the district attended the ceremony.