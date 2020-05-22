16 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – Sixteen more people were tested

positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in

Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the new 16 infected patients were reported

after diagnosing 376 samples at the two laboratories in Rangpur

division on Thursday night.

Of them, six patients of Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram were

reported positive after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory

at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur today.

“They include one of Rangpur, a physician of Lalmonirhat, one of

Kurigram and three of Gaibandha,” said Chief of Divisional Coronavirus

Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr.

AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu.

Meanwhile, 10 new infected patients were reported after diagnosing

188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical

College (MARMC) in Dinajpur on Thursday night.

“The 24 new cases included six of three upazilas in Dinajpur and

four of three upazilas in Thakurgaon,” Principal of MARMC Professor

Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for

Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19

patients rose to 731 as 16 new patients were reported in Rangpur

division today.

“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at

337 in Rangpur, 32 in Panchagarh, 75 in Nilphamari, 29 in Lalmonirhat,

58 in Kurigram, 51 in Thakurgaon, 120 in Dinajpur and 29 Gaibandha

districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.