16 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – Sixteen more people were tested
positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in
Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.
Health officials said the new 16 infected patients were reported
after diagnosing 376 samples at the two laboratories in Rangpur
division on Thursday night.
Of them, six patients of Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram were
reported positive after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory
at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur today.
“They include one of Rangpur, a physician of Lalmonirhat, one of
Kurigram and three of Gaibandha,” said Chief of Divisional Coronavirus
Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr.
AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu.
Meanwhile, 10 new infected patients were reported after diagnosing
188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical
College (MARMC) in Dinajpur on Thursday night.
“The 24 new cases included six of three upazilas in Dinajpur and
four of three upazilas in Thakurgaon,” Principal of MARMC Professor
Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for
Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19
patients rose to 731 as 16 new patients were reported in Rangpur
division today.
“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at
337 in Rangpur, 32 in Panchagarh, 75 in Nilphamari, 29 in Lalmonirhat,
58 in Kurigram, 51 in Thakurgaon, 120 in Dinajpur and 29 Gaibandha
districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.