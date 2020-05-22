Indigenous fishes release eggs in Haldariver

CHATTOGRAM, May 22, 2020 (BSS)- Some popular species of fishes specially
Ruhi, Katla, Mrigel and Kaliboush released record quantity of eggs on
Thursday night in the river Halda, the lone natural fish breeding sanctuary
in the world.
These fishes usually release eggs between March and June, said experts,
adding though mother fishes took long time to release eggs this year, its
quantity is sufficient.
Halda expert Dr MonjurilKibria told BSS that the fry-collectors collected
over 25,600 kilogram of eggs in the early hours of Friday, which is record
amount in the last 20 years.
Reducing of man-made disaster like indiscriminate hunting of mother fishes
(egg carrying fishes) and river pollution is the major cause of the huge
amount of the eggs releasedthis year, saidHalda expert Prof MonjurulKibria of
Zoology Department at Chattogram University, who has been carrying out
massive research works on unique character of this river and its fish
spawning.
The river Haldais the only natural breeding ground in the world where
sweet water species like these fishes release their eggs at a certain period
of the monsoonover a century.