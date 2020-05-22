Indigenous fishes release eggs in Haldariver

CHATTOGRAM, May 22, 2020 (BSS)- Some popular species of fishes specially

Ruhi, Katla, Mrigel and Kaliboush released record quantity of eggs on

Thursday night in the river Halda, the lone natural fish breeding sanctuary

in the world.

These fishes usually release eggs between March and June, said experts,

adding though mother fishes took long time to release eggs this year, its

quantity is sufficient.

Halda expert Dr MonjurilKibria told BSS that the fry-collectors collected

over 25,600 kilogram of eggs in the early hours of Friday, which is record

amount in the last 20 years.

Reducing of man-made disaster like indiscriminate hunting of mother fishes

(egg carrying fishes) and river pollution is the major cause of the huge

amount of the eggs releasedthis year, saidHalda expert Prof MonjurulKibria of

Zoology Department at Chattogram University, who has been carrying out

massive research works on unique character of this river and its fish

spawning.

The river Haldais the only natural breeding ground in the world where

sweet water species like these fishes release their eggs at a certain period

of the monsoonover a century.