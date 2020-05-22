Imams, muajjins, khadems of 583 mosques get PM’s Eid gift in Jamalpur

SARISHABARI, Jamalpur, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – Imams, Muajjins and

Khadems of 583 mosques in Sarishabari upzila under Jamalpur districts

have received Taka 5,000 each as Eid gift from Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-up-Fitr.

Lawmaker from the Jamalpur-4 (Sarishabari) constituency and State

Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan distributed the premier’s

Eid gift among the Imams, Muajjins and Khadems today at a function

here, said a press release.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shihab Uddin Ahmed presided over the

function while local Awami League leaders and activists were present

at the programme.

Later, a munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed

soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and

divine blessings for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.