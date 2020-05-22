Imams, muajjins, khadems of 583 mosques get PM’s Eid gift in Jamalpur

SARISHABARI, Jamalpur, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – Imams, Muajjins and
Khadems of 583 mosques in Sarishabari upzila under Jamalpur districts
have received Taka 5,000 each as Eid gift from Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-up-Fitr.
Lawmaker from the Jamalpur-4 (Sarishabari) constituency and State
Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan distributed the premier’s
Eid gift among the Imams, Muajjins and Khadems today at a function
here, said a press release.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shihab Uddin Ahmed presided over the
function while local Awami League leaders and activists were present
at the programme.
Later, a munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed
soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and
divine blessings for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.