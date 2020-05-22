Five Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram

DHAKA, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – A total of five Eid jamaats

(congregations) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque

here on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, no Eid congregation will be held at the

Jatiya Eidgah Maidan.

Like previous years, five Eid jamaats of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, said a press release of Islamic

Foundation.

The first jamaat will be held at 7.00 am and Baitul Mukarram

National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Muhammad Mizanur Rahman will

lead the first Eid Jamaat.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Pesh Imam Hafez Mufti Mohibullahhil

Baki Nadvi will conduct the second Eid Jamaat to be held at 8.00 am.

The third Eid Jamaat will be held at 9 .00 am, where pesh iman of

the national mosque Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque administrate it.

Pesh Imam Maulana Mohiuddin Kasem will conduct the fourth jamaat to

be held at 10.00 am.

The last jamaat will be held at 10.45 am and Islamic Foundation

Muhaddish Hafez Maulana Waliur Rahman Khan will lead it.

If any imam remains absent in any jamaat, Islamic Foundation Mufti

Maulana Mohammad Abdullah will conduct the Eid jamaat as an

alternative imam.