40 bodies recovered, dozens more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash

KARACHI, May 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – At least 40 dead bodies have been

recovered after a Pakistani plane crashed with nearly 100 people on

board in the southern city of Karachi on Friday, according to rescue

officials, with dozens more feared dead.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was close to landing

when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing

several people on the ground.

“We have recovered 40 plus bodies so far,” Major Mohammad Mansoor

from the Pakistan Rangers, who was overseeing the rescue operation,

told AFP.

Faisal Edhi, who heads the charitable Edhi Foundation that was

assisting rescuers, gave a slightly higher figure saying at least 42

dead bodies had been recovered from the area.

“As per our estimates there are around 50 more dead bodies under the

debris,” he said in a live television broadcast.

At least two passengers survived the crash, according to Syed Nasir

Hussain Shah, the information minister in Sindh province where Karachi

is located.

Plumes of smoke were sent into the air as rescue workers and

residents searched the debris for survivors and firefighters tried to

extinguish the flames. An AFP reporter witnessed charred bodies being

loaded into ambulances.

Sarfraz Ahmed — a firefighter at the crash site — told AFP the nose

of the Airbus A320 and the fuselage had been heavily damaged by the

impact, adding that rescuers had pulled four bodies from the wrecked

aircraft, including some who were still wearing seatbelts.

Seemin Jamali, a director from Jinnah Post Graduate Medical College

in the city, said eight dead and 15 injured people had been brought to

the facility.

“They were all from the ground, no (plane) passengers have been

brought here,” she said.

– Technical fault –

The plane had developed a technical fault, interior minister Ijaz

Ahmad Shah said, adding that the pilot issued a mayday call after the

craft lost an engine.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said there were 91 passengers and seven

crew on board the flight, which lost contact with air traffic control

just after 2.30pm (0930 GMT).

An aviation authority spokesperson said the number of crew on board was eight.

Residents near the scene said their walls shook before a big

explosion erupted as the aircraft slammed into their neighbourhood.

“I was coming from the mosque when I saw the plane tilting on one

side. The engines’ sounds were quite weird. It was so low that the

walls of my house were trembling,” said 14-year-old witness Hassan.

Karachi resident Mudassar Ali said he “heard a big bang and woke up

to people calling for the fire brigade”.

The disaster comes as Pakistanis across the country are preparing to

celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, with

many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages.

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, a spokesman for the country’s aviation

authority, said the Airbus A320 was travelling from Lahore to Karachi.

– ‘Prayers & condolences’ –

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was “shocked and saddened”

by the crash, tweeting that he was in touch with the state airline’s

chief executive.

“Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased,” he wrote on Twitter.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the plane crashed into a

residential area minutes before it was due to land.

The Pakistan military said security forces had been deployed to the

neighbourhood and helicopters were being used to survey the damage and

help ongoing rescue operations, while offering condolences over the

“loss of precious lives” in the incident.

Commercial flights resumed only days ago, after planes were grounded

during a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has a chequered military and civilian aviation safety

record, with frequent plane and helicopter crashes over the years.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flames

after one of its two turboprop engines failed while flying from the

remote north to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

The deadliest air disaster on Pakistani soil was in 2010, when an

Airbus A321 operated by private airline Airblue and flying from

Karachi crashed into the hills outside Islamabad as it came into land,

killing all 152 people on board.

An official report blamed the accident on a confused captain and a

hostile cockpit atmosphere.

PIA, one of the world’s leading airlines until the 1970s, now suffers

from a sinking reputation due to frequent cancellations, delays and

financial troubles. It has been involved in numerous controversies

over the years, including the jailing of a drunk pilot in Britain in

2013.