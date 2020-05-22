PM’s leadership helps minimise loss in cyclone Amphan: Hasan

DHAKA, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today
said the bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina contributed to
minimising the loss and damage caused by cyclone Amphan.
“It was possible to minimise the loss and damage in cyclone Amphan due to
the bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.
Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, made the remarks
while speaking at a coronavirus safety gears distribution programme at AL
president’s Dhanmondi political office here.
He said once a disaster hits the country, the prime minister passes a
sleepless night, and there was no exception when cyclone Amphan hit the
country.
“The whole night, she (the premier) monitored the cyclone situation. And
it was possible to minimise the loss and damage in the cyclone due to the
bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” Hasan said.
He said the way the prime minister addressed natural disasters involving
all in Bangladesh has become a rare example before the world.
On the other hand, one dozen fighter aircraft were affected in the 1991
cyclone for lack of BNP government’s decision in tackling the cyclone, he
said.
In addition, many ships were affected as those were not anchored in upper
areas, Hasan said, adding that after the cyclone hit, Begum Khaleda Zia told
parliament that casualties in the cyclone were fewer than that of prediction.
About the role of media, he said the journalists of mainstream media have
been playing an important role in preventing rumours in the country.
The information ministry is working to register the online news portals
and this process will be completed soon, the information minister said,
adding “At the same time, actions would be taken against the fake news
portals which spread rumours.”
Noting that journalists have been working as frontline fighters in the
COVID-19 crisis, he said the Awami League always stands by journalists and
will remain beside them in the future.
Hasan said as per the instruction of the prime minister, the information
ministry has decided to provide Taka 10,000 in cash to each journalist who is
in trouble due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The process of cash distribution among the needy journalists will begin
after Eid-ul-Fitar, he said, adding that the journalists’ unions will decide
who will get the cash assistance.
AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary SM
Kamal Hossain, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, former
president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Manjurul Ahasan
Bulbul and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) president Rafiqul Islam Azad, among
others, spoke.
Bahauddin Nasim said the owners of many media outlets show less
willingness to give salaries of journalists but it is not right at all.
Bulbul said alongside the government, the way the ruling Awami League
stands by people amid the coronavirus pandemic is really commendable.
DRU vice-president Nazrul Kabir, its general secretary Reaz Chowdhury and
chief reporter of Dainik Bartaman Motahar Hossain were, among others,
present.