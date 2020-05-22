KCC mayor distributes food, cash among 5,380 needy people

KHULNA, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed foodstuffs and cash money among 8,780 needy easy-bike drivers, construction and jute mill workers and other low-income and jobless people on Thursday and Friday to mitigate their sufferings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the mayor distributed foodstuffs and cash money among 3,400 jobless easy-bike drivers and construction workers in different areas in the city as a part of the government’s instant humanitarian support programme.

The mayor dispensed 27 metric tonnes of rice and other essential relief materials among them aimed at mitigating their financial hardship amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, by strictly maintaining physical distancing.

Later, the mayor dispensed 36 metric tonnes of rice, Taka 5, 13,600 in cash and other relief materials among 5,136 needy workers and destitute people at different ward’s in the city.

On Thursday, on behalf of the state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, the mayor distributed foodstuffs and cash among 5,380 distressed and needy jute mill workers, low-income and jobless people in the afternoon.

The mayor distributed 30 metric tonnes of rice, Taka 4,28,000 in cash and other relief materials among 4,280 people at different ward’s in the city

General Secretary of Khulna city unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana, Director of Khulna Divisional Labour Directorate Md. Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General of Factory and Establishment Inspection Directorate Md. Ariful Islam, among others, were present on the occasion.