Light to moderate rain likely across country

DHAKA, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may rise by 1-2oC over the country, the bulletin added.

The highest temperature yesterday was recorded 32.6 degree Celsius in Teknaf of Chattogram district and while today’s minimum temperature was 21.2 degree Celsius in Rajarhat of Rangpur.

Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 111 millimeters (mm) at Sitakunda in Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 6:38 pm today and rises at 5:13 am tomorrow in the capital.