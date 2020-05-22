Moon sighting committee meets tomorrow

DHAKA, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – The National Moon-Sighting Committee will sit in a meeting tomorrow evening to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

The meeting will be held at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram after Magrib prayers with State Minister for Religious Affairs and the Moon Sighting Committee Chairman Sheikh Md Abdullah in the chair, said a press release here today.

The committee will announce the date of Eid-ul-Fitr after reviewing information on the sighting of the moon of Shawwal month of 1441 Hijri.

People have been requested to inform the committee over the following phone and fax numbers or the deputy commissioners (DCs) or the upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) if they see the Shawwal moon anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, the release added.

The phone numbers are: 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337, while the fax numbers are: 9563397 and 9555951.