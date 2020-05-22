195 stranded Bangladeshis return from Canada

DHAKA, May 22, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 195 Bangladesh citizens who were stranded in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic returned home from Toronto by a special chartered flight of Qatar Airways this morning.

The Qatar Airways aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 7:41 am this morning carrying 195 Bangladeshi nationals after making a short technical stopover in Doha, airport official sources confirmed. Earlier, a press release of Bangladesh mission in Canada said Bangladesh high commissioner to Canada M Mizanur Rahman and Bangladesh consul General in Toronto Nayem Uddin Ahmed saw off the passengers at Toronto international airport on Wednesday night (Canada time).

The travelling passengers include mostly Bangladeshi students studying in different colleges and universities in Canada, Bangladesh citizens who went to Canada on tourist and business visas and some expatriate Bangladeshis.

Bangladesh foreign ministry in coordination with Bangladesh high commission in Canada arranged the chartered flight upon request of Bangladeshi nationals who had been stuck there amid global lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

On May 14, Bangladesh extended the ongoing ban on flight operation for the sixth consecutive times till May 30 to and from all European countries and the nations that restricted the entry of Bangladeshis to their territories as well as on all domestic routes over the coronavirus fear.

The government so far repatriated stranded Bangladeshis from different other countries including India, the USA, the UK, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

The other countries, including the USA, India, Japan, Canada, Australia, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Bhutan, Myanmar and different European countries also operated several special chartered flights amid the flight suspension to repatriate their citizens from here.