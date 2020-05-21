Cyclone Amphan affects crops of 1,76,000 hectares

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque today

said the cyclone Amphan wrecking havoc on coastal areas of the country

extensively damaged crops on about 1,76,007 hectares of land yesterday.

“Preliminarily, it was assessed that the cyclone affected the crops of

about 1,76,007 hectares of land,” he told a virtual view-exchange meeting

from his official residence here.

According to a preliminary report, Razzaque said, 47,002 hectares of Boro

paddy, 34,139 hectares of jute, 41,967 34,139 hectares of vegetables and

11,502 hectares of til were affected or damaged by the cyclone Amphan.

He said since the forecasting of the cyclone on May 15 last, the

agriculture ministry had taken massive preparation to tackle Amphan, while

all field level agriculture officers remained alert about the cyclone.

Necessary advices were given to farmers to minimise the loss of crops in

the super cyclone and as a result, the country did not witness massive crop

damage, the agriculture minister said.

Despite that, he said, some crops like mango, lichi, banana and vegetable

were affected due to Amphan and works are on assess the loss of crops caused

by the cyclone.

Razzaque said various stimulus packages, including distribution of

fertilizers and seeds and providing cash assistance, would be announced in

upcoming Aman season to help the cyclone-affected farmers minimise their

losses.

Besides, the agriculture minister said, loans will be distributed at four

percent rate among the affected farmers and fruit producers.

On the other hand, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab

Uddin said his ministry has formed four committees to assess the loss and

damage caused by the cyclone Amphan.

The bodies were asked to submit their reports within three working days,

he said.