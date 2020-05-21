60pc mobile network towers affected in Amphan-hit areas: AMTOB

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS) – Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of

Bangladesh (AMTOB) today said the operators have continued their effort to

restore the disrupted network in super cyclone Amphan-hit areas.

It said around 50-60 percent network towers were severely affected, and

feared backup system will fail if the electricity is not restored soon.

According to an assessment of AMTOB, around 13,000 network towers would be

cut off due to the power supply. Besides, network sites in Khulna, Barishal,

Chattogram, Sylhet, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Rajshahi were badly

affected by the cyclone Amphan that raged country’s coastal districts on

Wednesday night.

It said about 30 percent of the towers or 13,000 sites did not have

electricity supply from the national grid as of 11am on Thursday.

“The extremely severe cyclone Amphan has left a heavy toll on the country’s

telecom network infrastructure. It badly disrupted the telecom services in

the districts of the southern regions,” said AMTOB Secretary General S M

Farhad.

“Initially, the mobile operators used the backup battery to keep the mobile

towers functional. Once the battery energy was exhausted, the operators now

switched to the generators to continue service amidst this adverse

situation,” he said.

Besides, AMTOB said employees working for mobile service providers and

their partner organizations in various places are facing difficulties in

moving around the country due to heightened security measures put in place by

law enforcement agencies.

“Kind cooperation from the authorities concerned would be crucial to

restore the telecom infrastructure, which has become vital for the country

under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation,” Farhad added.