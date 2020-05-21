Red Crescent provides cash assistance to 2,000 families at Bandarban

BANDARBAN, May 21, 2020 (BSS) – The local unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent

Society (BDRCS) has provided cash assistance to some 2,000 poor and helpless

families in the district who have been affected due to the impact of Novel

Coronavirus (COVID-19).

CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing today distributed this cash

assistance as the chief guest among 2,000 poor families of Bandarban

Pourashava area at Bangabandhu Muktomancha in the district town.

The officials and employees of Bandarban unit of BDRCS this time

distributed Taka 4,500 each among some 500 poor families of the Pourashava

area.

Deputy Commissioner M Daudul Islam, Police Super Jerin Akhter, BDRCS

Bandarban Unit President Cashoilha, Vice chairman M Abdur Rahim Chowdhury,

Secretary Amal Kanti Das and CHT District Council member Mozammel Haque

Bahadur, were present, among others, on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur said the

present Awami League government has been working relentlessly for ensuring

welfare of the country’s people during this COVID-19 crisis.

“The government has undertaken various projects for ensuring welfare of the

poor, helpless and destitute people of the town and villages. Apart from the

government, many organizations are also working for the welfare of the poor

and helpless people. The Bandarban unit of BDRCS has also stood beside the

poor and helpless people here so that none starve from hunger,” he added.

The local unit of the BDRCS said they are providing a total of Taka 90 lakh

–Taka 4,500 each among each of 2,000 poor families under seven upazilas of

the district so that they could face this crisis.