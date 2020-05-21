Red Crescent provides cash assistance to 2,000 families at Bandarban

BANDARBAN, May 21, 2020 (BSS) – The local unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent
Society (BDRCS) has provided cash assistance to some 2,000 poor and helpless
families in the district who have been affected due to the impact of Novel
Coronavirus (COVID-19).
CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing today distributed this cash
assistance as the chief guest among 2,000 poor families of Bandarban
Pourashava area at Bangabandhu Muktomancha in the district town.
The officials and employees of Bandarban unit of BDRCS this time
distributed Taka 4,500 each among some 500 poor families of the Pourashava
area.
Deputy Commissioner M Daudul Islam, Police Super Jerin Akhter, BDRCS
Bandarban Unit President Cashoilha, Vice chairman M Abdur Rahim Chowdhury,
Secretary Amal Kanti Das and CHT District Council member Mozammel Haque
Bahadur, were present, among others, on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur said the
present Awami League government has been working relentlessly for ensuring
welfare of the country’s people during this COVID-19 crisis.
“The government has undertaken various projects for ensuring welfare of the
poor, helpless and destitute people of the town and villages. Apart from the
government, many organizations are also working for the welfare of the poor
and helpless people. The Bandarban unit of BDRCS has also stood beside the
poor and helpless people here so that none starve from hunger,” he added.
The local unit of the BDRCS said they are providing a total of Taka 90 lakh
–Taka 4,500 each among each of 2,000 poor families under seven upazilas of
the district so that they could face this crisis.