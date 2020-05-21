“Dakche Amar Desh” campaign to support 50,000 more vulnerable families

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS) – The humanitarian campaign, “Dakche Amar Desh”,
jointly launched by Grameenphone and Brac is set to extend support to another
50,000 families as some others corporate entities have come forward in this
COVID-19 pandemic gripped situation.
AB Bank, Aamra Networks, Edison Group, Epyllion and Radio Bhumi have
joined this initiative to stand by the affected people to provide emergency
food assistance, said a Grameenphone press release today.
Grameenphonen CEO Yasir Azman said this is the time for coming together
with patience, understanding and compassion.
“We invited all individuals and enterprises who can afford to join this
initiative ‘Dakche Amar Desh’ for extending support to the people who need
help during this unprecedented difficult time,” he added.
Initially, Brac supported 200,000 and Grameenphone supported 100,000
families under the campaign.
To effectively tackle the pandemic, the nation needs support from both
individuals and institutions. Grameenphone and BRAC have been urging everyone
to join “Dakche Amar Desh” and help the vulnerable population.
Similar to AB Bank, Aamra Networks, Edison Group, and Epyllion Group,
other organizations are also invited to step forward and join it.
Executive Director of BRAC, Asif Saleh said “The prolonged nature of the
crisis has left millions of families under dire economic conditions, and we
need more individuals and private sector partners to come forward, enabling
us to scale up the support interventions further.”
Individuals and institutions may join “Dakche Amar Desh” by sending
assistance through: BRAC Bank’s account number: 150120-2316474001, Gulshan 1
and also bKash number: 01730321765.