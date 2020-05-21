“Dakche Amar Desh” campaign to support 50,000 more vulnerable families

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS) – The humanitarian campaign, “Dakche Amar Desh”,

jointly launched by Grameenphone and Brac is set to extend support to another

50,000 families as some others corporate entities have come forward in this

COVID-19 pandemic gripped situation.

AB Bank, Aamra Networks, Edison Group, Epyllion and Radio Bhumi have

joined this initiative to stand by the affected people to provide emergency

food assistance, said a Grameenphone press release today.

Grameenphonen CEO Yasir Azman said this is the time for coming together

with patience, understanding and compassion.

“We invited all individuals and enterprises who can afford to join this

initiative ‘Dakche Amar Desh’ for extending support to the people who need

help during this unprecedented difficult time,” he added.

Initially, Brac supported 200,000 and Grameenphone supported 100,000

families under the campaign.

To effectively tackle the pandemic, the nation needs support from both

individuals and institutions. Grameenphone and BRAC have been urging everyone

to join “Dakche Amar Desh” and help the vulnerable population.

Similar to AB Bank, Aamra Networks, Edison Group, and Epyllion Group,

other organizations are also invited to step forward and join it.

Executive Director of BRAC, Asif Saleh said “The prolonged nature of the

crisis has left millions of families under dire economic conditions, and we

need more individuals and private sector partners to come forward, enabling

us to scale up the support interventions further.”

Individuals and institutions may join “Dakche Amar Desh” by sending

assistance through: BRAC Bank’s account number: 150120-2316474001, Gulshan 1

and also bKash number: 01730321765.