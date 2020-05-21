Eminent social worker Moina Enayetullah passes away

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS) – Eminent social worker Moina Enayetullah passed away due to old age ailments at her Mirpur Residence in the city in the wee hours of today.

She was 79.

“Moina Enayetullah breathed her last just after Fajr prayers today,” her youngest son Dr Imtiaz Enayetullah told BSS.

She was the wife of late Imamuddin Enayetullah, former Chief Engineer of Housing Settlement Department and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

Moina Enayetullah left behind three sons, one daughter, seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.

She will be laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Shaheed Buddhijibi Graveyard in the city following a namaz- e-janaza after Zuhr prayers today.

It is noted that her husband Imamuddin Enayetullah was one of the engineers of the ‘Mujibnagar Smriti Soudha’ located at Mujibnagar town in the Meherpur district.