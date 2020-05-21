Cricket: Graeme Smith wants Ganguly to head ICC

JOHANNESBURG, May 21, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – South African director of

cricket Graeme Smith on Thursday made a strong call for India’s Sourav

Ganguly to be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Smith said he believed Ganguly, a fellow former Test captain and

current Indian board president, was the right person to lead the game

at a time of crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC,”

said Smith.

“Post-COVID, cricket will need strong leadership and it is time for

someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get

into the position.”

Shashank Manohar, the current chairman of ICC, also from India,

said last December that he would not seek re-election when his term

expires at the end of May.

Speaking in a tele-conference, Smith made his call for Ganguly’s

election after Cricket South Africa interim chief director Jacques

Faul said plans for South Africa to host a three-match Twenty20 series

against India in late August remained on track, although it would

require approval from both governments in view of COVID-19.

Faul said that the dates could change and that “if necessary” the

matches would be played without spectators.

Faul said that he welcomed Smith’s call for Ganguly to head the

ICC, but cautioned that it was not yet official policy endorsed by the

CSA board.

Dr Shuaib Manjra, CSA’s chief medical officer, said a T20 series

would be an ideal opportunity to create what he described as a

spectator-free “bio bubble” in which the health of players and

officials was paramount.

He acknowledged that under current conditions, a 14-day quarantine

period, both before and after a tour, would be necessary for players.

Smith said a planned South African tour of the West Indies,

scheduled to start in July, was likely to be delayed, depending on the

finalisation of plans for the West Indies to tour England. He said it

was possible that matches could be played at neutral venues. “Nothing

is cast in stone at the moment,” he said.