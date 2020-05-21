Holy Shab-e-Qadr observed

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr, superior to thousand nights as per the holy Quran, was observed last night across the country with due religious fervour and solemnity.

According to the holy Quran, the night is better than 1,000 nights as the angels and the spirit descend therein, by the permission of Almighty Allah with all decrees.

This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights which is likely to occur on one of the odd number nights in the last 10 days of Ramadan and most likely to be the 27th of the holy month.

The Muslim devotees passed the night offering special prayers, reciting from the holy Quran, holding zikr and other religious rituals, seeking blessings of the Almighty Allah for long life, peace and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

Special prayers and sermons were held at mosques across the country in a limited scale on the holy night amid the COVID-19.

To the Muslims, the entire month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual training. Besides fasting, they devote themselves to praying, recitation from the holy Quran and offering charity.