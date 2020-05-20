Rezaul asks all concerned to take steps to protect producers, farmers

DHAKA, May 20, 2020 (BSS)- Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim today directed the concerned officials to take all possible measures to protect the producers, farmers and cultivators of the fisheries and livestock sector during the disaster caused by cyclone Amphan.

He gave the instruction to the fisheries and livestock officials at an emergency meeting held at the conference room of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock through a video conference on Super Cyclone Amphan, a press release said.

During the meeting, the minister also discussed about several matters, including providing safe shelters to the cattle, advising the farmers to keep the fish boundaries high with nets, ensuring the reach of the allotted food of the cattle to actual farms, ensuring full-time attendance of concerned officers and employees, notifying the ministry of disaster damage immediately, providing immediate relief assistance from the revenue sector or project during and after disasters, return of all the vessels to safe shelter and round-the-clock monitoring at field level, the release added.

He also urged all concerned to continue production of fish fry and poultry in the hatcheries.

The minister asked them to continue technical assistance, including vaccination, treatment, artificial insemination and counseling in the affected areas.

Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Raunak Mahmud, Additional Secretaries Kazi Washi Uddin and Shyamal Chandra Karmakar, Joint Secretary Md Taufiqul Arif, Director General of Department of Fisheries Kazi Shams Afroz, Livestock Department Director General Abdul Jabbar Sikder and Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) Chairman Kazi Hasan Ahmed were present, among others, on the video conference.