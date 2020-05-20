BCB to bring back Shakib, Mushfiqur’s cricketing memorabilia

DHAKA, May 20, 2020 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has planned to bring back the cricketing memorabilia of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, which they put up for auction to raise the fund for the people hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic.

Shakib’s bat, with which he scored an avalanche of runs during the World Cup to be the third highest run-getter, fetched Tk 20 lakh in an online auction. An expatriate living in the USA bided highest to buy the bat.

On the other hand, Shahid Afridi Fundation purchased the bat of Mushfiqur Rahim, through which he hit the maiden double century for the country, for Tk 17 lakh.

After such historical bats were sold, many raised question whether the BCB could buy the bat to keep in their hands and set up a cricket museum with those historical memorabilia.

“We’ve a desire to buy the bats, but we can’t take part in the auction,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said while handing over the cheques for donation to the state minister for Youth & Sports at NSC conference room for the Covid-19-affected vulnerable players.

“We’ll take a move to bring back those precious items,” he added.

Some other cricketers including Mashrafe Bin Mortaza also put their cricketing memorabilia up for auction to raise fund for the coronavirus-affected people. The BCB has also a plan to bring back those too.

Mashrafe’s bracelet, which has been a part of his memorable moments for the last 18 years, was sold for whopping at an incredible price of Taka 42 lakh in the online auction.

However, the Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Company Association (BLFCA), the highest bidder for Mashrafe’s personalized bracelet, has decided to gift it back to the former Bangladesh skipper.