Chinese president phones PM, offers sending expert team to fight COVID-19

DHAKA, May 20, 2020 (BSS) – Chinese President Xi Jinping today called

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and proposed sending an expert team to help

Bangladesh combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The Chinese president phoned the prime minister around 5 pm today and

wanted to know from her about the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh,” PM’s

Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

“We’re ready to send an expert team to Bangladesh to prevent coronavirus

if you want,” Jinping told the prime minister.

During the 25-minute conversation, the Chinese president assured Sheikh

Hasina that his country would continue supports for Bangladesh’s economic

development.

“We’ll always stay beside Bangladesh for its economic uplift and also

extend support to the country in the international forum,” he said.

Jinping also said China will continue to work for further strengthening

‘strategic partnership’ with Bangladesh.

The press secretary said the prime minister thanked the Chinese president

for expressing sympathy to Bangladesh over the coronavirus situation.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the international community to work

together to combat COVID-19 pandemic, Karim said.

The two leaders expressed gratitude to each other for sending medical

equipment and other goods to their respective countries during the pandemic.

The press secretary said the Chinese president recalled the visit of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to China.

“His (Bangabandhu) visit laid the foundation of bilateral relations

between the two countries,” Jinping said and hoped that the ties will be

strengthened further in the days to come.