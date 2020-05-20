132 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 20, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 132 more people were tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the three Covid-19 laboratories in Chattogram district in last 24 hours.

With this, the total numbers of Covid-19 positive cases rose to 979 in Chattogram district till today.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told BSS that of the total infected persons, 54 were found Covid-19 positive after testing 262 samples at BITID in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 74 more new corona patients were identified at Chattogram Medical College Hospital after testing 195 samples.

Three more people were tested positive at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) after testing 70 samples, he added.

Meanwhile, one corona patient was detected at Cox’s Bazar medical college hospital lab after testing nine samples of Lohagara upazila of the district in last 24 hours, Dr Rabbi said.

Talking to BSS Raozan Upazila Parisad chairman Ihsanul Hoque Babul told BSS that he gave his sample at the upazila health complex yesterday. The test report came positive today. He is currently in home quarantine and receiving treatment as per the advice of the doctor, he added.

After the first corona patient was identified in Dampara on April 3, the number of Covid-19 has risen to 979 only in Chattogram district in the last 48 days, he added.