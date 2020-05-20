RCCI distributes foodstuffs to 3,000 more destitute families

RANGPUR, May 20, 2020 (BSS) – Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(RCCI) today launched distribution of foodstuffs among 3,000 more destitute

families on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity amid the ongoing coronavirus

(COVID-19) pandemic.

The RCCI launched the program by handing over 500 sacs containing the

foodstuffs to local Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asib Ahsan and 250 sacs to

Superintendent of Police (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarkar for distributing among

distressed families in the second phase.

President of RCCI Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu and its Senior Vice-

president Mostoba Hossain Ripon with other leaders handed over the foodstuffs

to the DC and SP in two separate brief functions held on their respective

office premises in the city.

Each of the beneficiary families will receive a sac containing five kg of

rice, 500 gram each of iodized salt, edible oil, sugar and liquid milk, one

kg each of onion and pulse, 400 gram each of puffed rice, vermicelli and baby

biscuits and one piece each of soap and pumpkin.

Directors of RCCI Md. Reaz Shaheed Shovan, Md. Ashraful Alam Al Amin, Md.

Amjad Hossain Chowdhury, Md. Obaidur Rahman Ratan, Md. Zulfiquer Ali Khan

Bhutto, Khemchand Somani Rabi and RCCI Secretary Dr. Md. Reza-Un-Noor were

present.

On the occasions, RCCI President Titu said they are distributing foodstuffs

among the jobless, distressed and ethnic minority community people of the

district to reduce their sufferings amid COVID-19 pandemic as a part of

corporate social responsibility.

“We will complete distribution of the foodstuffs among the distressed

people across the district before the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity in the second

phase of the food assistance programme of RCCI,” Titu said.

Earlier, the RCCI distributed food among 1,800 jobless families on April 5

when each family got five kg of rice, two kg of potato, one kg each of onion,

edible oil and pulse, two pieces of soaps and 500 gram each of iodized salt

and flattened rice in the first phase.