Massive preparations taken in coastal districts to tackle ‘Amphan’

DHAKA , May 19, 2020 (BSS) – The government has taken massive preparations to tackle super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ in the coastal belts of Khulna, Feni, Noakhali ,Satkhira, Bagerhat Patuakhali, Laxmipur and Barguna districts.

Khulna District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azizul Haque Joardar told BSS that 292 shelters have already been set up in the coastal upazilas adjacent to the Sundarbans, including 108 in Dacope, 116 in Koira, 45 in Paikgacha and 23 in Batiaghata.

To avoid damage from the cyclone, 3,560 volunteers of different organisations, including Red Crescent and CPP, are working in different upazilas including Koira, Paikgacha, Dacope and Batiaghata, he said, adding that in addition, 1,100 more volunteers from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are working also in this regard.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain said 608 shelters have already been set up to avoid possible damage from the cyclone.

Loudspeakers are being used to encourage people going to the respective shelters, he said, adding that the upazila administration has been instructed to maintain social distancing in the shelters for coronavirus. A total of 116 medical teams have been formed for emergency treatment, he said, adding that the leave of the government officials and employees of the concerned areas has also been canceled in this regard.

Extensive preparations have been made in Bagerhat to deal with the cyclone Amphan. Emergency meetings of the district disaster preparedness committee and 4 risky coastal upazila committees were held.

Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid said that 845 shelters have been set up in the district. 5.96 lakh people will be able to take refuge in these shelters, he said, adding that 84 medical teams have been formed and 11,708 volunteers have been prepared so far.

As many as 201 cyclone shelters have been set up in Laxmipur district and necessary dry food has been stockpiled as relief. In addition, all kinds of publicity campaigns including miking are being carried out to create awareness and caution among the people of coastal char areas and risky areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Safiuzzaman Bhuiyan told BSS that a preparatory meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee was already held in the Deputy Commissioner’s conference room to deal with the cyclone. Sonagazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ajit Deb said the control room has been opened to deal with the situation caused by cyclone ‘Amphan’ at Sonagazi in Feni.

He said preparations are underway to provide shelters to people in 52 shelter centers in the upazila.

25 cyclone shelters and 33 school houses are ready in 4 coastal unions, including Char Darbesh, Char Chandia, Sadar and Amirabad.

People may also have to move to shelters in Sonagazi municipal area, he said, adding that 11 medical teams have been formed and food is being provided to 10,000 people to tackle the situation.

In the coastal district of Noakhali, all kinds of preparations have been made to deal with the cyclone Amphan.

According to district administration sources, 323 shelters, 6,700 volunteers, more than 300 Red Crescent Society workers and dry food have been prepared in coastal upazilas including Hatiya, Subarnachar, Companiganj and Kabirhat.

The Water Development Board has been directed to look after the embankments in the coastal areas.

Special arrangements have been made for corona-infected patients and people who are locked-down at homes in coastal areas. Livestock in the area are being brought to the cyclone shelter.

About 4,500 people have been taken to shelters so far, said Sundarbans Shyamnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer ANM Abujar Ghifari.

The control room has been opened, said Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Matiul Islam Chowdhury. 330 cyclone shelters have been set up in the district, he said, adding that primary and secondary schools, madrasas, colleges and all hotels and motels in the district will be used as shelters.