PM mourns death of Ekushey Padak winner Prof Mujibur Rahman

DHAKA, May 19, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey Padak winner Professor Dr

Mujibur Rahman.

In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled Dr Mujibur Rahman’s

outstanding contributions to the great Liberation War in 1971.

“He (Prof Mujibur) had created a unique example of bravery for the cause

of the motherland after being tortured physically and mentally by the

Pakistani occupation forces during the great Liberation War,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Prof Mujibur also known as “Devdas” died of old-age complications at his

Mahurul village under Sadar upazila of Joypurhat district around 10am yesterday

at the age of 90.

He was a former professor of Mathematics Department of Rajshahi University.

Prof Mujibur was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2015 for his invaluable

contributions to the Liberation War in 1971.

He had taken the name “Devdas” in 1971 as a symbolic protest against the

Pakistani occupation army’s brutal persecution of Hindus in Rajshahi.