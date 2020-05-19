PM mourns death of Ekushey Padak winner Prof Mujibur Rahman

DHAKA, May 19, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed
deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey Padak winner Professor Dr
Mujibur Rahman.
In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled Dr Mujibur Rahman’s
outstanding contributions to the great Liberation War in 1971.
“He (Prof Mujibur) had created a unique example of bravery for the cause
of the motherland after being tortured physically and mentally by the
Pakistani occupation forces during the great Liberation War,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed
profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Prof Mujibur also known as “Devdas” died of old-age complications at his
Mahurul village under Sadar upazila of Joypurhat district around 10am yesterday
at the age of 90.
He was a former professor of Mathematics Department of Rajshahi University.
Prof Mujibur was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2015 for his invaluable
contributions to the Liberation War in 1971.
He had taken the name “Devdas” in 1971 as a symbolic protest against the
Pakistani occupation army’s brutal persecution of Hindus in Rajshahi.